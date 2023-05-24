Need to keep inauguration ceremony of new Parliament House away from politics: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 24 (Hindustan Times). Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House to be held on May 28 should be kept away from politics. All have been invited by the Central Government. There should be no politics on this issue.

Answering a question on the important historical program of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) during a press conference at the National Media Center on Wednesday, Shah said that the new Parliament House is a proof of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foresight. 60,000 workers have contributed in getting the new Parliament building ready within the stipulated time. He will be honored on May 28.

He informed that during this period the historic Sengol will be established near the seat of the Lok Sabha Speaker according to Vedic rituals. Shah said that this is not a matter of politics, so all parties should participate in this program. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the new Parliament House to the nation with complete Vedic rituals.

It may be noted that 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have announced a boycott of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House on May 28. Opposition parties today issued a joint statement saying that the decision to inaugurate the new Parliament House completely “bypassing” President Murmu is not only a blatant “insult” but also a direct attack on our democracy. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.