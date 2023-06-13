Neelkamal and Divya starrer song ‘Mehbooba Hamar’ released, went viral

Popular singer Neelkamal Singh is back again to give retro fun to Bhojpuri music lovers. His new song “Mehbooba Hamar” was released today from the official YouTube channel of Saregama Hum Bhojpuri and its magic is being seen a lot on the audience. The song “Mehbooba Hamar” has been created with the reference of old Bollywood songs, whose beauty is coming alive. Neelkamal Singh has once again proved his art through songs. Though there are more than one songs of his, but his song released with Saregama Hum Bhojpuri is something else. This is what his fans and people who listen and understand Bhojpuri say.

Another special thing about this song is that the music video of the song is sensational. There is no answer to Divya Ralhan’s style in this song. His charm is also being seen a lot on the screen. Along with this, his chemistry with Nilkamal Singh is also being liked a lot. Regarding this, Neelkamal Singh told that Saregama Hum Bhojpuri has done the work of bringing revolution in the industry. After the arrival of this channel, the graph of Bhojpuri songs and music has gone up. Today Bhojpuri songs have also become new with new concept and new thinking, which are out of the box. The audience is also liking it very much. This song of mine is also bang, so I appeal to the audience to make it big.

Meanwhile, Badrinath Jha, Business Head, Saregama Hum Bhojpuri said that another fun loving romantic song is on the cards for the Bhojpuri audience. The song “Mehbooba Hamar” will make everyone dance. We have so far been successful in taking the genre and graph of Bhojpuri forward but there are many more things to work on. We are also going to bring Bhojpuri film. But before that, we have proved through our songs that if the content is good, then the audience blesses them whole heartedly. Today people are enjoying the song “Mehbooba Hamar”. I am sure that many reels will also be made on this.

Let us tell you that the song “Mehbooba Hamar” is sung by Neelkamal Singh. Divya Ralhan is seen making its music video very attractive.