Neelkamal Singh and Namrata Malla starrer song ‘Dupatta Mein’ rocked

After the stupendous success of the superhit song ‘Chadhal Jawaani Rasgulla’, Neelkamal and Namrata Malla starrer new song ‘Dupatta Mein’ has created a buzz. More than 3 million people watched this song in just 1 day and it is fast becoming viral. The trio of Neelkamal Singh, Namrata Malla and Shilpiraj have once again done wonders in the song. While Neelkamal Singh and Shilpiraj together have done a fabulous playback singing, the music video of the song featuring Neelkamal Singh along with power packed performer Namrata Malla has been taken over by Bhojpuri music lovers and their fans. This song is fast moving towards a new record.

Music label T-Series’ official YouTube channel T-Series Hamar Bhojpuri released the song ‘Dupatta Mein’ this weekend Sunday, which is a commercial and entertaining music based song. Its lyricists are Ajay Bachchan and Neelkamal Singh, while the composer is Priyanshu Singh.

Neelkamal Singh is very happy with the success of the song and says that songs and music are a powerful medium of entertainment. The richer and quality it is, the more people will love and bless it. We believe in the spirit of presenting Bhojpuri songs in a different way with T-Series Hamar Bhojpuri. This is the reason why our previous song was also a huge hit and we have seen more than 27 million people in 1 month. And now this song is also becoming increasingly viral and till now our song has got the love of more than 3 million people. The love and blessings we are getting from the audience motivates us to do better. It will be my endeavor to always be present in front of you with good and entertaining songs.

On the other hand, Shilpiraj, the owner of Bhojpuri’s beautiful voice, who duets with Neelkamal Singh in the song, told that the song “Dupatta Mein” is very swag. I really enjoyed doing this song and I am very happy that nowadays Bhojpuri songs are making new records everyday. Now even people who run away from Bhojpuri are listening to our songs. It is like realizing a meaningful change for Bhojpuri.