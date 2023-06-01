Neena Gupta married at the age of 54, then Ashish Vidyarthi at the age of 60, these celebs got married at an older age

Ashish Vidyarthi Rupali Barua

Famous actor actor Ashish Vidyarti has married for the second time at the age of 60 with Rupali Baruah. Ashish found love at this age and showed no hesitation in starting his life once again.

neena gupta

Nina’s love life has always been a topic of discussion. After failing in her previous relationships and having a child before marriage, Neena finally married Vivek Mishra, a chartered accountant from Delhi, at the age of 54.

Preeti Zinta

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough at the age of 41. Today the couple has two children, whose names are Jai and Jiya.

milind soman

Actor Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar, 26 years younger, at the age of 52. Both are spending a happy married life today.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012 when he was 42 years old. Kareena was 32 years old at that time. Saif was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and they got divorced in 2004.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt settled down with Manyata for the third time at the age of 48. Sanjay and Manyata are leading a happy married life.