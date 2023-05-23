Neeraj Chopra: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra created history, became world number 1 athlete

olympic champion Neeraj Chopra In the latest men’s javelin throw rankings released by World Athletics, he has become the world’s number one player for the first time in his career. Neeraj Chopra topped with 1455 marks. He finished 22 points ahead of world champion Anderson Peters (1433) of Granada. Jakob Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who won the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, finished third with 1416 points.

Neeraj Chopra remained at number 2 for 8 months

India’s 25-year-old star athlete Neeraj Chopra From August 30, 2022, he was ranked world number two. Peters was still the number one javelin thrower, but on May 5, after winning gold with 88.67 m in Doha, he overtook Peters as number one and took himself the first place in the rankings.

Peters had finished third in Doha with a throw of 85.88m. Neeraj also won the final of the Diamond League held in Zurich (Switzerland) in September last year. Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will now be world number one when he will play in the Fanny Blankers Koen Games in the Netherlands on June 4. Apart from Neeraj Chopra, two Indians in the top-20, Rohit Yadav (15th) and DP Manu (17th). A total of three athletes from India were included in the top-20.

Pakistan’s Nadeem got fifth place

Apart from India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, neighboring country Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem has also been seen in the ranking. Arshad occupied the 5th position in this ranking. Before Arshad, Czech Republic’s Yakub Valdezche is third and Germany’s star javelin thrower Julian Weber is in fourth place.

