Neeraj Chopra will participate in the Lausanne Diamond League, the organizers made a big claim

World number one javelin thrower recovering from hamstring strain Neeraj Chopra K is expected to return with the sixth leg of the Wanda Diamond League in Lausanne on June 30. Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, is yet to officially confirm it but according to the official website of the competition, the Indian athlete will be seen competing in the event to be held later this month.

Neeraj Chopra will be seen in Diamond League

According to the website, ‘In javelin throw, Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be challenged by Jakub Wadlech of the Czech Republic and Julian Weber of Germany.’ Chopra had announced on Twitter last month that he had pulled a hamstring during training and had pulled out of the June 4 FBK Games in the Netherlands and the June 13 Paavo Nurmi meet in Finland as a precaution. The 25-year-old athlete is also not participating in the ongoing National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar.

Doha Diamond League title was in the name of Neeraj

Chopra is also scheduled to participate in the Golden Spike Ostrava tournament in the Czech Republic on June 27, but has not yet made a formal announcement in this regard. The 25-year-old athlete started the season on a fine note by winning the Doha Diamond League title with an effort of 88.67m on May 5. This year, the World Champion, Diamond League Final and Asian Games are also to be held in Budapest, Hungary from 19 to 27 August.

Let us tell you that Neeraj Chopra had won the gold medal in Javelin Throw in Tokyo Olympics. This medal of his was very special. Because this was the first gold medal that India had won in track and field.

