NEET Result 2023: Aryaman will also become a doctor after parents in Bareilly, Arish also topped after sister Zoya

Bareilly : Children have achieved success in the National Eligibility cum Examination (NEET) in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He too will soon be seen treating patients by becoming a doctor. Parents as well as relatives are very happy with their success. Children of 7 doctors of Bareilly have qualified NEET. Aryaman, son of Bareilly’s pediatrician and former president of IMA, Dr. Rajesh Agarwal, has scored 637 out of 720 marks in NEET. The father is very happy when he gets a good rank. Aryaman also wants to become a pediatrician like his father in future. He says that sometimes children suffering from cancer come to his father. The father of such children is not able to do any special treatment. That’s why children have to be referred to Delhi and Lucknow.

Super specialty is required in Bareilly. Aryaman wants to serve the children suffering from cancer by becoming a specialist. Arish Baig, son of city’s leading paediatrician, Dr. Anis Baig, has secured 670 out of 720 marks. Arish Baig has topped the district second. His General Rank is 1652 and All India Rank is 2878, which is very good. Parents are very happy with this. Arish Baig’s father Dr. Anees Baig is a paediatrician, while mother Dr. Fahmi Khan is a gynaecologist. His sister Zoya Baig is doing MBBS from Lucknow. Arish Beg used to get up at 6 in the morning to study, then he used to sleep at 10 in the night. There was a rule of studying for five hours every day.

Kushagra scored 640 marks

Kushagra Bas, son of Dr. Ankur Bas and Dr. Chhavi Bas of the city, has scored 640 marks in NEET. Kushagra Bas talked about achieving success with the inspiration of parents. With this, Agrima has secured 644 marks in NEET. Agrima father Dr.VV Singh and mother Prof. Nupur Soni’s name has been illuminated. Sumit Gupta, son of city’s senior neurosurgeon Dr. Sudhir Gupta and gynecologist Dr. Pooja Gupta, has scored 659 marks in NEET. He passed the 12th examination in the same year with 95.8 percent marks.

Pranjal Goyal secured success in the examination with 623 marks. He told that during the preparation of the exam, the use of mobile and social media was completely stopped. The guidance of teachers and parents was effective. Told that he wants to become a cardiologist. His father Dr. Rahul Gupta in SRMS and mother Dr. Neeta Goyal are very happy with the son’s success in his first attempt.

Congress will strengthen political ground through caste census in UP, conference in Bareilly on June 22, know the complete plan

Rishabh’s wish to fulfill his father’s dream

Rishabh’s father Dr. who got 668 marks in NEET. Like Mukul Agarwal, he wants to shape his future by becoming a neurosurgeon. He says that if it is mobilized with dedication and passion, then no work is impossible. Mother Dr. Reema Goyal tells that the son has been serious about studies since the beginning. Father Dr. Mukul says that there was never pressure on the son to go to any field regarding education.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIzSs6b-_A8) neet result 2023 neet result news neet result 2023 news neet result 2023 topper bareilly neet result 2023 topper bareilly list