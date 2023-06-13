NEET Result 2023: NEET UG result soon at neet.nta.nic.in, know latest updates, cutoff, direct link

NEET UG results 2023 Date Time:National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 soon. It will be available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in. Along with the result, NTA will announce the names of all the toppers, marks obtained by them and category-wise cut-off marks. The medical entrance exam was held on May 7, 2023, except for Manipur. The examination for 8,753 candidates from Manipur was held on June 6 in 11 cities including state capital Imphal. Provisional answer keys for both May 7 and June 6 NEET exams have been released along with the responses and OMR copies entered by the candidates. The final answer key will be released along with or after the result.

NEET UG Result 2023 Date Time: When will be released NEET result date, time

NEET UG result will be released soon. According to various media reports, the result is likely to be announced today i.e. on 13th June. Although there is no official update in this regard. The direct link to check the result will be available here as soon as the result is released.

NEET UG 2023: Reservation under reserved criteria

Scheduled Castes (SC) – 15% seats in each course.

Scheduled Tribes (ST) – 7.5% seats in each course.

Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) – 5% seats each in General, General-EWS, OBCNCL, SC and ST category seats (Horizontal reservation).

NEET UG 2023: How to check result

Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the NTA NEET UG Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and download page.

Keep a hard copy of the same with you for further need.

NEET UG results 2023: Websites to check results

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

NEET UG 2023: Provisional cutoff

Normal: 716-120*

OBC: 119-95*

SC: 119-95*

ST: 119-95*

Gen-PWD: 119-108*

OBC-PWD: 107-95*

SC-PWD: 107-95*

ST-PWD: 107-95*

Note- The information given here is provisional. The cut-offs released by NTA are final.

NEET 2023 result: Along with the result, they are also announced

Result information

Appearance in the examination.

Number of eligible candidates.

Category wise cut-off.

All India Toppers

other details.

Scorecard:

Subject wise marks.

total score.

All India Rank of the candidate and other information.

NEET 2023: Important websites for medical aspirants

Medical Consultative Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in.

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in.

National Medical Commission: nmc.org.in.