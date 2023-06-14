neet result 2023 snehil of sahibganj brought laurels to district by scoring 621 marks said hard work gave success smj | NEET Result 2023: Snehil of Sahibganj brought laurels to the district by scoring 621 marks, said

Son will serve needy patients by becoming a doctor

There is a wave of happiness in the entire family including KVK scientist Dr. Maya Kumari due to the success of the son. Dr. Maya Kumari told that due to the son not having a better rank in the first test, she encouraged him to take the exam for the second time and the son studied on his own and the son also studied with a lot of struggle, the result of which was obtained through better rank and marks today. Let us tell you that on getting better marks, there is every hope of Snehil getting admission in the better government medical college of the state. On the other hand, due to this success of Snehil, there is happiness among family members, relatives, friends and KVK family. Dr. Maya Kumari told that she is very happy. My and son’s dream will come true. The son will now become a doctor and serve the needy patients.