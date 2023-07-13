NEET UG 2023 counselling: MCC, state quota counseling soon, check important website, documents details

NEET UG 2023 counselling: After the declaration of NEET UG results, some states have started online counseling process based on NEET score and other eligibility conditions for medical admission while some are going to do it soon. NEET counseling is conducted separately for All India Quota (15 percent seats) and State Quota (85 percent). The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) which is responsible for AIQ NEET counseling has not yet started the application process. See further the list of important websites and important details.

Based on last year’s data, candidates must know these important websites for NEET counselling:

AIQ NEET Counseling

Medical Counseling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in

Ayush Admission Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in

State Quota NEET Counseling

Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Assam: dme.assam.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in

Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in

Goa: dte.goa.gov.in

Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in

Gujarat: medadmgugurat.org

Haryana: dmer.harana.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand: jceceb.jharhand.gov.in

Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra: cetcel.mahacet.org

Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in

Manipur: manpurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in

Odisha: ojee.nic.in

Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in

Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon

Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in

Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in

West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in

other websites

National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in

Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in

Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in.

Who can attend the counseling

Candidates who have scored equal to or more than the cut-off marks for their categories in NEET UG 2023 are eligible to participate in the counseling process.

AACCC counseling

AYUSH Admission Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) conducts NEET UG counseling for admission to AYUSH courses. The website is aaccc.gov.in.

MCC conducts NEET UG counseling for All India Quota seats

MCC conducts NEET UG counseling for All India Quota seats. It will be hosted on mcc.nic.in. Notification and schedule are awaited.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register for counseling

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG 2023 counseling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of it with you for further need.

NEET UG Counseling 2023: Quota details

From this year onwards 15% All India Quota seats from all States including Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (UT J&K will also contribute 50% of its Comprehensive Special Medical/Dental seats for All India Quota counseling conducted by MCC of DGHS).

100% MBBS/BDS seats of BHU,

100% MBBS seats in AIIMS all over India,

100% JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),

100% AMU

85% of state quota seats of DU/IP University (VMMC/ABVIMS/ESIC Dental),

100% – Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Millia Islamia) as well as 5% internal quota for students of Jamia

15% IP Quota seats of ESIC.

NEET UG Counseling 2023: MCC conducts 4 rounds

MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counseling every year for All India Quota seats including Central and Deemed Universities.

The exam was conducted in 13 languages

The exam was conducted in 13 languages ​​Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

MCC NEET UG Counselling: Documents required for reporting

Allotment letter issued by MCC.

Admit card for the exam issued by NTA.

Result/Rank letter issued by NTA.

Date of Birth Certificate (if it is not applicable in Matriculation Certificate)

Class 10th Certificate

Class 10+2 Certificate

class 10+2 mark sheet

Eight (8) passport size photographs pasted on the application form.

Proof of Identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)

The following documents are mandatory for NRI candidates:

a) Sponsor’s passport copy, consular certificate

b) Sponsorship affidavit (stating that the sponsor is ready to bear the

expenses for the entire period of study)

c) Relationship Affidavit (Relationship of the candidate with the sponsor)

What after qualifying NEET-UG?

There are many advantages of qualifying NEET-UG. It is an administrative exam conducted by the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Dental and Complex Treatment (DCI) as an entrance exam for students of Medical, Nursing and NEET UG to apply for Nursing courses. Is. Qualifying NEET-UG has the following advantages:

Admission to Medical Courses: Qualifying NEET-UG allows you to get admission in medical courses in Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other government and private medical colleges. This guarantees you the best education, opportunities, and medical experience of the highest standard.

Career: Competition for relatively good positions in the medical field is fierce. By qualifying NEET-UG, you have the option of pursuing a career in the good medical fields, thereby increasing your employability.

Professional Growth: Qualifying NEET-UG gives you wide recognition and opportunities for professional growth. Through this, you can apply for vacancies in good institutions by getting your skills recognized.

Study Abroad: By qualifying NEET-UG, you can get admission in medical courses in foreign countries as well. It can give you medical education and experience at international level.

Military Service: Students who qualify NEET-UG can apply for medical courses in the Indian Army or other military services. With this you can get an opportunity to serve through military service.

All these benefits apart from qualifying NEET-UG can also help in your personal growth, confidence, and increase your medical knowledge.

