NEET UG students troubled for 25 days, date of counseling not released, know how many seats will be admitted in Bihar

NEET 2023 Even after 25 days have passed since the result was released, the counseling process has not yet started. This has increased the problems of the students. If the counseling process starts late, then the new session of successful students in NEET UG 2023 will start very late. For the last three years, the MBBS session is running late. Even before this, the admission and studies of the students who took admission in the 2021 session started in 2022 itself. Admission of successful students in 2022 till 2023. Significantly, the result of NEET UG 2023 was released on 13 June. Even after the declaration of the result, the counseling process has not yet started. Every year the counseling process used to start within ten days of the declaration of the result.

Counseling of NEET PG 2023 also hangs

The counseling of NEET PG 2023 has also not started yet. This includes Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. Admission will be done on 15 percent seats of central quota under MCC. At the same time, a new date will be issued by BCECEB for admission to 85 percent seats in the state. BCECEB has said that only after the release of the counseling date under the central quota of NEET UG 2023, BCECEB will release the counseling date for 85 percent seats.

The counseling process started in October 2020

In the year 2021, even at the time of Corona, the registration process for counseling started from 19 to 24 January 2022. Reporting was to be done in medical colleges from February 2 to 7, 2022. Till March 10, 2022, admission was done under the mop round for All India quota seats. If the counseling starts by the end of July this year, the admission process will continue till the end of October. By the way, first year studies usually start in September. For the third consecutive year, the new session will start late. This time also the registration and admission process will be done in four rounds. Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will soon announce the counseling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2023). Website mcc.nic.in Counseling registration, fee payment, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, seat confirmation and reporting will be done.

Admission will be done on 99,313 seats of MBBS

This year, 542 medical and 313 dental colleges will admit 99,313 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 603 BVSc seats respectively. NEET UG exam result was declared on 13th June. A total of 20,38,596 candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2023 exam out of which 11,45,976 students qualified the exam. 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MCC Government Colleges and Deemed and Central Universities, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical Colleges, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and B.Sc Nursing program UG will conduct medical counseling for 100 percent seats.

List of Undergraduate Medical Courses

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery

Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery

Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery

B.Sc Nursing (Hons) courses etc.

