Neeyat Movie Review: The thrill is missing from this murder mystery starring Vidya Balan, the entire drama is predictable

Film – Niyat

Producer – Vikram Malhotra

Director – Anu Menon

Starcast: Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Nikki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Amrita Puri and others

Platform – Cinema

rating – two

Neeyat Movie Review: Actress Vidya Balan has returned to the silver screen with intention after a gap of almost four years. His last film with director Anu Menon was Shakuntala, so expectations were high with this pairing, but the thrill is missing from this murder mystery film. Also, this film has the feel of a foreign film Knives Out to a native film story. Overall the story and screenplay needed more work.

The story of this murder mystery is predictable

The story of the film is about Vijay Mallya type businessman Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), who has fled abroad with two thousand crore rupees from Indian banks. Here in India, the people of his company have not received salary for two years, due to which eight people have committed suicide so far. Amidst this information, Ashish Kapoor is celebrating his grand birthday in a castle in Scotland. In which he has called his special friends. Ashish tells that he will surrender after the party. CBI officer Meera Rao (Vidya Balan) has also come from India to arrest him. Ashish Kapoor suddenly dies during the party. Meera Kapoor tells that it is murder, after which the needle of suspicion starts moving on all the friends and relatives involved in the party. Who killed Ashish Kapoor? Is it not what it seems? The next film gives answers to these questions.

film’s merits and demerits

The first part of the film has gone into building up the story. The pace of the film is very slow. When will the murder happen, this question keeps on coming in your mind. In the second half, the story comes to the core issue, but whatever happens on the screen. That’s not exciting. If you have been a viewer of murder mystery films, then you would have guessed all by yourself that it would be like this. It is not as it appears. This film does not surprise you, which is the biggest requirement of any murder mystery. Not only the story of the film but also the formula of its setup in a beautiful mansion seems old. Gumnaam of the 65s was also similar though the cinematography of the film is one of its few good aspects. The background music of the film has not been able to add much to the film. This film has also brought the gay and lesbian community to the fore, but once again in a typical way. Makers need to understand that they too are just like the common people in the crowd, there is no need to show them differently. The character of Rahul Bose has been presented very awkwardly.

Weak writing has also made acting weak

Talking about acting, Vidya Balan has brought her character to the fore while playing under, but instead of her clothes, if her character had that much layering, then this character could have become effective on the screen. This film has not been able to do justice to a capable artist like Vidya. Ram Kapoor has once again appeared in an over the top character. He suits such characters. This cannot be denied. Rahul Bose is awkward in his role. There is a team of seasoned actors in this film, but the weak writing has not given anyone a chance to do much.