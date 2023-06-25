Negligence in Bharatmala Project: Know the importance of the bridge found sunken in Bihar's Kishanganj...

The matter of collapse of the super structure of Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge in Bhagalpur was not settled yet that the foundation of an under-construction bridge in Kishanganj suddenly caved in. This incident has once again raised questions on the quality of work. At the same time, regarding the construction of this bridge, now the Grand Alliance government of Bihar has surrounded and targeted the BJP government at the center. The way the footings of this bridge over the Menchi river sank even before its inauguration, the Bharatmala project has definitely put a brake on it.

Bridge being built on Araria to Galgaliya Highway

The soil beneath a bridge under construction on the Araria-Galgaliya highway, being built under the Bharatmala project, was washed away and one of the bridge’s piers caved in. This incident has put a brake on a big project. An alternative route was being prepared to connect Delhi with Northeast India and under this, this bridge was also built on the Menchi river on the highway.

Road being built under Bharatmala project

Under the Bharatmala project, 94 km highway is being constructed in Bihar at a cost of Rs 1546 crore. The work of widening of Araria to Galgaliya road is going on in full swing. In this highway to be built up to 94 km in Seemanchal region, road construction work is being done for 70 km in Kishanganj district and 24 km in Araria district.

DM wrote a letter to the Government of India

On Friday, the foundation of this bridge got sunk up to about one and a half feet. This six-span bridge being built on the Menchi river originating from Nepal has been prepared by NHAI. Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has also made a tweet regarding this. Kishanganj DM Shrikant Shastri has written a letter to the project director of NHAI and the Government of India regarding the investigation into the collapse of the bridge under construction.

Traveling to Nepal and Bengal will be easy

With the construction of a four-lane road between Araria and Galgaliya, another road will be found parallel to Bihar and Nepal. In case of emergency, this road will serve as an alternative to NH 57. On the other hand, apart from Araria, it will be easier to travel to Nepal and Bengal from many other districts including Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur. Let us inform that right now the distance between Bagdogra to Araria via Thakurganj is 129 kms. While the distance from Bagdogra to Araria via Purnia is 208 kms. By this route the distance is reduced by 79 kms.

