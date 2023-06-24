Negligence seen in construction of another bridge in Bihar

In Kishanganj, the foundation of an under-construction bridge over the Menchi river caved in. This bridge is built on the Mechi river between Thakurganj to Bahadurganj on NH 327E. People have expressed concern over the collapse of this bridge being constructed at Godi Chowk in the first rain itself. At the same time, after the incident, no one is ready to speak on behalf of the construction agency in this matter. High officials of the department reached the spot and took stock of the matter.

Project running at a cost of crores by GR Infra

Let us tell that the widening work of 94 km long Galgaliya to Araria NH 327 E is being done by GR Infra at a cost of crores. Dozens of new bridges are to be constructed on this road. Among these important bridges, there is also a six span bridge built on the Mechi river near Gauri village, the middle of which collapsed on Friday.

found sunk in shallow water

There is not much water in the river right now. Only rain water has accumulated there, even after that due to the sinking of the foundation of the bridge under construction, people have expressed concern about the quality of the construction work. In this case, Project Director of NHAI Purnia, Arvind Kumar told that the traffic on the bridge has not yet started. Nevertheless, this matter will be investigated.

Bihar: Came out of jail and shot in elder brother’s chest, accused absconded after murder in Purnia

Traveling to Nepal and Bengal will be easy

With the construction of a four-lane road between Araria and Galgaliya, there will be another road parallel to Bihar-Nepal, which will serve as an alternative to NH 57 in case of emergency. On the other hand, apart from Araria, traveling to Nepal and Bengal from other districts including Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur will become easier.

This path falls short by 79 km

The distance from Bagdogra to Araria Bhaya Thakurganj is 129 km, while the distance from Bagdogra to Araria Bhaya Purnia is 208 km. At the same time, the distance from this route is reduced by 79 km.