John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House’s National Security Council (NSC), said talks on the Ukrainian conflict would begin when the Kyiv authorities were ready.

During the briefing, Kirby pointed out that there is no such need, since Moscow is capable of ending its military operation in Ukraine on its own. He also noted that at the moment the Russian leadership allegedly does not demonstrate readiness for negotiations.

According to him, “to be frank”, the NWO should not be completed through negotiations, however, the most likely scenario is that both sides will come to a dialogue.

“Yes, most likely, this is the way it will go when the president is ready for it. [Украины Владимир] Zelensky. However, he (Russian President Vladimir Putin – ed.) can complete it now simply by withdrawing his troops, ”Kirby said.

During the briefing, he was also asked to clarify whether the American side is making any effort to explore the possibility of organizing peace talks on Ukraine.

Kirby responded that the administration was working with Zelenskiy on his 10-point proposal.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow would not talk to anyone on the basis of the “peace formula” put forward by the Ukrainian president.