Neha Singh Rathore: FIR on Neha Singh in Madhya Pradesh’s urine scandal, posted an objectionable meme on Sangh

Neha Singh Rathore: ‘Ka Ba’ fame folk singer Neha Singh Rathore had posted an objectionable meme on Madhya Pradesh’s urine scandal. In this post, a person wearing Sangh’s dress was seen urinating. With this meme, he had given the caption ‘Ka ba in MP..?’ Now an FIR has been lodged in Bhopal’s Habibganj police station regarding this tweet. It is being claimed in the FIR that Neha Singh’s post is related to the incident. The person sitting on the ladder is shown urinating. In the FIR, the singer has been accused of posting such a post to create enmity between the RSS and the tribal community.

Cases registered related to creating enmity between two groups

In the Meem case, a case has been registered against Neha Singh Rathore under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This section is related to creating enmity between two groups on the basis of caste, religion, residence, language. The great thing is that Neha has also added the hashtag of Pravesh Shukla arrested in the urine scandal in her post. This post was posted on July 6 at 10.39 am. After this people started giving their feedback on this. A case has been registered against Neha Singh Rathore by BJP worker Suraj Khare.

There was a ruckus even on ‘Ka Ba in UP’

There was a lot of ruckus about Neha Singh Rathore’s song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’. In this case also action was taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police. On the lines of ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’, the folk singer has sung ‘MP Mein Ka Ba..?’ It has been said to bring After registering the FIR, the police has said to investigate the matter.