‘Nehru Memorial Museum and Library’ renamed as ‘Prime Minister’s Museum and Library Society’

New Delhi, 16 June (Hindustan Times). The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi has been renamed. It will now be known as the Prime Minister’s Museum and Library.

The Ministry of Culture said on Friday that this decision was taken in a special meeting of the Society on Thursday. The special meeting was chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the vice-president of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman, Executive Council, in his welcome address, stressed the need for a change in name, saying that the Prime Minister’s Museum reflects the nation’s deep commitment to democracy and hence the name of the institution should reflect its new form. .

It is noteworthy that in the year 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the idea of ​​setting up a museum dedicated to all the Prime Ministers of India in the Teen Murti complex. This was approved by the Executive Council of NMML in its 162nd meeting held on 25 November 2016. The Museum of All Prime Ministers at Teen Murti Estate was opened to the public on 21 April 2022.