Nehru vs Modi: BJP and Congress clash over the inauguration of the new Parliament, this time a fight broke out on Twitter

Narendra Modi vs Jawaharlal Nehru, New Parliament Building Inauguration: More than 20 opposition parties, including the largest opposition Congress, boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament House by PM Modi. Unfazed by all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House on the scheduled date and time. After this, the Congress alleged that through this event, Narendra Modi wanted to show his political personality bigger than Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country.

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 28, the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament House, a picture was tweeted from the official Twitter handle of the Congress. It showed the image of Narendra Modi looking up at his feet in front of a giant image of Jawaharlal Nehru. It was written in the caption – no matter how much you try.

Truth of Nehru… pic.twitter.com/V4xuZVZ6Bk

— BJP (@BJP4India) May 28, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

About an hour after this tweet of the Congress, the reply came from the BJP as well. BJP also tweeted a picture. Nehru was there in this, but Modi was not there. The BJP showed that Nehru’s personality was not as big in ‘real’ life as it was made out to be in ‘reel’ life. BJP gave the caption with this picture – Nehru’s truth. Not only this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a dig at the inauguration of the new Parliament building. He has tweeted that the Prime Minister has considered the inauguration of the new Parliament as his coronation.

Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is treating the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 28, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsMost Followers on Twitter: Modi tops among PM-Presidents with most followers on Twitter, see