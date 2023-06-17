NEP: Now PhD will be able to do in different subjects simultaneously, co-supervisor will be available for help, will be implemented in new session

Anurag Pradhan, Patna. The new PhD Rules-2023 will be applicable in the new session 2023-24 in all the universities of the country. Under the National Education Policy 2020, a new rule has been implemented for PhD. Under the new rule, now PhD will be available in more than one subject simultaneously. This opportunity will be available under interdisciplinary In interdisciplinary, students will be able to do research in PhD in two or more academic subjects. The department in which the research scholar will register, his name will be mentioned in the PhD degree.

Co-supervisor will be available for help

Along with getting a co-supervisor, they will be given credits for helping in research on other subjects. All universities will have to implement the Minimum Criteria and Procedure Regulation 2022 for awarding PhD degree. Its purpose is to ensure the quality of teachers and research degrees. UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said that under the new rule, freedom of multidisciplinary research will be available in the PhD program. Now PhD can be done simultaneously in different subjects.

If progress report is not improved, registration will be canceled

PhD students will have to submit a progress report every semester. The research advisory committee will evaluate it and give further guidance. If the report is not satisfactory, the Research Advisory Committee will record its reasons and suggest corrective measures. Even after taking corrective measures, if the research scholar does not improve it, then the committee will recommend cancellation of his registration.

There are three years in retirement, so will not become a supervisor

Prof. Kumar said that under the new rules, professors who have less than three years left for retirement will not be allowed to take new research scholars under their supervision. But can continue to supervise already registered research scholars till retirement. After retirement, they will be able to work as co-supervisor only till the age of 70 years.

It is necessary to bring 50 marks in PhD test

The thesis of a PhD scholar will be evaluated by his/her research supervisor and at least two external examiners. They will be experts in the concerned field, but will not be from the concerned higher education institution. One examiner will be educationist. While others should be from outside India. There will be a written test for admission to Ph.D. It will be necessary for the candidate to score 50 marks in the examination. Only then will be selected for the interview. Apart from this, candidates with UGC NET, UGC CSIR NET, GATE, CEED will be called for direct interview. The duration of PhD will be at least three years and will have to be completed in maximum six years.