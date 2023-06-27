Nepal distances itself from China’s BRI projects

Kathmandu, 27 June (Hindustan). Under China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative project (BRI projects), many countries in South Asia have drowned in Chinese debt. The effect of this dangerous loan diplomacy of China under BII projects is clearly being reflected in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Taking a lesson from this, the neighboring country Nepal has categorically refused to take any more loan to get the development work done under this project.

Many projects are going on in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives with the loan from China under BII projects. China is also doing its best to promote BRI projects in Nepal. However, the Government of Nepal has now refused to take loan under this project.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister NP Saud publicly clarified on Monday that China’s BRI projects have not been implemented. Senior Nepali Congress leader NP Saud also rejected China’s claim that BRI projects have been implemented in Nepal. However, the silence of Nepal’s Prime Minister and CPN (MC) President Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on BRI projects has created confusion.

It is noteworthy that during the inauguration of Pokhara International Airport on January 1, Chinese Ambassador Chen Song had said that the airport is being constructed under BRI projects. He repeated the same thing at the Dragon Boat Festival organized in Pokhara on Saturday. Now the current statement of Nepal’s Foreign Minister Saud is being considered as a reply to this claim of China.