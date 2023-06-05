Nepal-India relations will not be easy without solving the border problem: Prachanda

Kathmandu, 05 June (Hindustan Times). Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has said that Nepal-India relations will not be easy without resolving the border dispute. Answering the questions of the opposition MPs in the Parliament of Nepal today, he also said that during his visit to India, he has made important points for the solution of the border problem.

Prachanda said that the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is also serious about the solution of the border problem. Modi expressed enthusiasm for making a public statement for the first time on the need to resolve the border problem with Nepal. He said that the Government of India has not proposed to exchange the area of ​​Kalapani with the area connecting Bangladesh with Nepal. However, it is clear that Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura are the land of Nepal.

In fact, opposition MPs in the House sought Prachanda’s reply on whether he had proposed to exchange the route to Bangladesh with the region including Kalapani during his visit to India.

Nepal had released a new map on May 20, 2020 covering the area including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. Nepali intellectuals have been arguing on this issue that after giving these areas to India, Nepal should follow the path of Bangladesh.