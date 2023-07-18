Nepal will soon get explosives from India for use in construction sectors

Kathmandu, July 18 (Hindustan). Nepal is soon going to get explosives from India for use in construction sectors. Explosives will be received from India after giving No Objection Certificate (NOC) to bring explosives.

Nepali Army spokesman Krishna Prasad Bhandari said that the process of bringing explosives from India has reached the final stage. He told Hindustan News, ‘The process of bringing explosives from India has almost reached the final stage.’

Fearing misuse of explosives coming to Nepal if NOC is not given by India, import has been stopped. At present, explosives are being imported from China, as this will affect the construction sector of Nepal.

Explosives were imported from China after the government allowed private companies to apply for permission to import explosives. Military spokesman Bhandari said that the opinion was sought from the Nepali Army and the army has given its opinion for allowing the import.

Presently, hundreds of tons of explosives are being imported from China. Those explosives are being used by Chinese companies engaged in construction work in Nepal and in the construction projects started by them. These include Chinese investment Hongxi Cement. Although earlier Nepal has been importing explosives from India, but at present it is being imported from China.