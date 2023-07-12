Nepali citizen creates ruckus in Air India plane, also breaks toilet door

New Delhi : A citizen of Nepal created ruckus in Air India flight coming from Toronto to Delhi. He first misbehaved with a member of the cabin crew, then broke the toilet door. Aditya Kumar, the supervisor of the victim’s cabin, has lodged a complaint in the police station. According to the registered FIR, the passenger named Mahesh Pandit changed his seat and then misbehaved with the cabin crew members. It has been told in the registered FIR that even after the pilot explained, the passenger did not agree and started misbehaving.

also broke the door of the washroom

According to the information received, a Nepali citizen named Mahesh Pandit first changed his seat. When crew member Aditya stopped him from doing so, Mahesh started pushing him. Aditya complained about this to the senior pilot, Mahesh calmed down for a while. After some time that civilian started smoking in the washroom. On sounding the smoke alarm, he was caught by the crew members inside the toilet with a cigarette and a lighter. On trying to stop him, he broke the door of the washroom itself. On this, when other passengers came to stop Mahesh Pandit, he tried to fight with him too. After this he was somehow controlled and on reaching Delhi he was handed over to the police.

Case registered against the accused

Delhi Police has registered a case against the passenger at IGI Police Station under section 323/506/336 Indian Penal Code and 22,23,25 of the Aircraft Rules and further investigation is underway.

Such incidents have happened in the plane before.

Let us tell you that even before this many such incidents have happened in the plane. One case was on November 26 last year, when a man named Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. Mishra was arrested in this case, however, after spending almost a month in jail, he was released on bail. In January, a passenger misbehaved with the air hostess on a SpiceJet flight. A video of this incident also surfaced.