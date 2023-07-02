Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha returned from China visit and showed interest in implementing BRI

Kathmandu, 02 July (Hindustan Times). Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has shown interest in implementing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the country after returning from a visit to China. Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha, who returned from his China visit on Sunday, said that China is interested in the implementation of BRI. He said that since the agreement on BRI was signed in 2017, its implementation process would be finalized by working out a modus operandi.

Shrestha expressed confidence that Nepal will benefit from the BRI agreement. He said that increasing Chinese investment was also discussed during his visit. The latest statement of Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha has come when China is saying that BRI has been implemented in Nepal. Even after 6 years of agreement, Nepal has been saying that it cannot take loan under BRI project.

Shrestha said they have discussed opening more trade channels with China. He said that China is positive about facilitating movement on the Nepal-China border. China closed its borders with Nepal following the COVID-19 pandemic. Rasuva and Tatopani crossings were opened from 2023, but other crossings were not opened. The crossings are opened only for the transport of goods.

Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha said that he has requested China to start commercial flights from Chendu to Pokhara and Bhairahawa. He said that Sichuan Airlines is ready to fly to Pokhara. In June, Sichuan Airlines made its first chartered flight to Pokhara. Pokhara International Airport was built with a loan from China. Bhairahawa International Airport was built by a Chinese company. International flights have not been regularized at these two airports so far.