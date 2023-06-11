Nepal’s National Assembly Speaker Timilsina on a visit to China

Kathmandu, June 11 (Hindustan Times). A nine-member team led by Nepal’s National Assembly Speaker Ganesh Prasad Timilsina reached China’s capital Beijing this morning. All these people will participate in the program to be held in Lhasa, Tibet.

Apart from MPs Jeevan Periyar, Dhabal Shamsher Rana, Pradeep Yadav, Uday Bahadur Bohra, Deepa Gurung and Hariram Chowdhary, the party also has two non-MPs.

According to the Nepali Parliament Secretariat, Timilsina will meet Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Chao Lijie, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning and others during her stay in China. All of them will return to Nepal on June 21. It is noteworthy that the visits of Communist leaders of Nepal to China have increased. Timilsina, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Nepal, is also from the CPN (UML).