Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s trouble increased, SC’s stay on Citizenship Bill, Opposition alleges sold the country

prime minister of nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal There has been a ruckus in Nepal regarding the recent visit of India. On the one hand, Dahal is telling his visit to India very successful, on the other hand, the opposition of Nepal has united against him and he is being accused of selling Nepal to India. The proceedings of the House of Representatives were adjourned for the whole day on Sunday following strong protests by the opposition parties.

Opposition uproar in the House of Representatives

The proceedings were adjourned in the House of Representatives following strong protests by the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (UML), Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), National Swatantra Party (NIP) and Nepal Mazdoor Kisan Party (NMKP). The meeting of the House of Representatives is to be held today i.e. on Monday. The opposition parties were demanding that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal be called to the House to answer their complaint by stopping the routine work of the House. When the members did not calm down and remained firm on their demand, Speaker Devraj Ghimire adjourned the proceedings of the House till Monday.

The Supreme Court stopped the implementation of the Citizenship Bill

Meanwhile, Nepal’s Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the Citizenship Bill, which was approved by Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel just hours before Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s official visit to India. Although this bill has taken the form of a law after getting the approval of the President, but after the stay of the Supreme Court, it will not be implemented at present.

PM’s visit to India is ignoring national interests

Padam Giri, chief whip of the opposition party UML, said during a conversation with media persons that PM Dahal has visited India ignoring national interests. He did not raise the border dispute with India, nor did he object to the mural painted on the wall of the new Parliament House of India, in which Lumbini and Kapilvastu are shown as part of united India. The opposition also alleges that it is not appropriate to make the Citizenship Bill a law as it lapsed with the end of the last Parliament.

