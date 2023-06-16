Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel suffered heart attack, underwent angioplasty

President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel Has had a heart attack. He was admitted to Shaheed Gangalal National Heart Center in Kathmandu on Tuesday morning. Where the angioplasty of the 78-year-old President was done.

Nepal’s President complained of chest pain, then he was admitted to the hospital

In the morning, the President of Nepal complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital. He is currently kept in VIP cabin number 6 bed number 254 of the hospital. It is known that before being admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, the President had also got the checkup done on Saturday.

Nepal’s President has been treated in Delhi AIIMS in April this year

It should be noted that earlier in April Nepal President Poudel was brought to New Delhi by an airlines flight for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was earlier treated for four days at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Kathmandu, Nepal. After that he was referred to Delhi AIIMS for better treatment from there.

Controversy over the mural painting of unbroken India in the new Parliament House, after Pak-Nepal, Bangladesh objected

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel hospitalized again after chest painRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/M93MOpWyqC#Nepal #NepalPresident #RamChandraPaudel pic.twitter.com/dsAkyBesdH

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 13, 2023



Infection was found in the President’s lungs

It is known that in the past, when the President of Nepal was admitted to the hospital, then during the checkup, the doctors found an infection in his lungs. After that he was also taking medicines continuously. It is worth mentioning that on March 13, senior leader of Nepali Congress Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as Nepali President.