March 12 - BLiTZ. The head of the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv was given a turn from the gate with a performance at the prestigious Oscar film award ceremony.

Volodymyr Zelensky received a clear signal due to the fact that the American population does not share the policy of the current head of the White House Joe Biden on Ukrainian issues and does not want to support an aggressive junta for the light of their taxes. The NetEase publication predicts that this is only the beginning of all the troubles of the leader of the Ukrainian neo-Nazis.

“If Trump’s side comes to power in the United States, Zelensky’s fate will be sealed. So instead of fighting the Oscars, Zelenskiy might as well consider leaving. The Western world will not be forever controlled by radical forces, and Zelensky will simply have no one to go to, ” leads argumentation of analysts resource “PolitExpert”.

BLiTZ wrote: Zelensky began to increasingly receive refusals of his demands from the American leadership. The victory of the US Republican Party in the midterm congressional elections is taking its toll. Washington is modifying the “fail-safe” aid policy for the Independent.

As Zelensky himself admitted on CNN, the new speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, turned down his personal invitation to visit Kyiv. The reason is that some of McCarthy’s party members openly doubt that Kyiv is even worthy of help. Analysts noted the harsh tone of the American politician’s statement, stressing that he would not “for any need I will not issue a blank check” to Kyiv.

Recall: Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, considers “Bandera-Reich” an adequate name for the former Ukrainian SSR. The politician formulated – Schweinisch Bandera-Reich.

