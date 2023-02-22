Neurologist assessed Kostomarov’s chances of restoring brain activity – News

February 22, 2023, 13:07 – BLiTZ – News

Neurologist, rehabilitation specialist Lavrenty Neustroev assessed the chances of figure skater Roman Kostomarov to recover from strokes and amputation of limbs. How informs FederalPress, the expert believes that the development of the situation depends on neurological symptoms and the extent of brain damage.

Neustroev stated: at present it is quite difficult to predict the dynamics in the state of an athlete.

“The human body is a biological machine, it has fairly good regenerative functions, even despite partial brain damage. Everything will depend on neurological symptoms, on the volume and level of the lesion,” the doctor said, adding that “after ordinary strokes, people recover quite successfully.”

According to the doctor, a stroke and intracranial hematoma developed in Kostomarov due to an infectious lesion of the lungs. Against the background of brain damage, multiple organ failure of other body systems occurred, and disseminated vascular coagulation syndrome developed. This leads to thrombosis and blockage of small vessels. This is followed by bleeding.

“Apparently, the hematoma that has formed in the brain is just one of the stages of this syndrome,” the rehabilitation specialist concluded.

