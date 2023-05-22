Neurologist Dr. Bindu Menon is also doing social service along with profession

It is said that doctors are another form of God. It removes the suffering of the people. Becoming a doctor is considered to be one of the most lucrative career options currently, where a one-time consultation fee for a specialist doctor can range from a few hundred rupees to thousands of rupees. But, there are some doctors who take nominal fees for treatment, and some understand the importance of their profession in working for charity and social service. Neurology specialist Dr. Bindu Menon has set an example by doing social service in the field of medicine.

Dr. Bindu Menon, one of the country’s leading neurologists from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, has dedicated her life to spreading awareness about neurological disorders and providing free treatment to people. Dr. Menon has been doing this work of social service for the last 10 years. It has now become a part of Dr. Bindu Menon’s monthly routine to roam the narrow lanes of the village in her medical van and treat underprivileged patients suffering from neurological ailments. Lack of health services in rural areas is still one of the biggest problems of our country. Considering its solution as his goal, he laid the foundation of Dr. Bindu Menon Foundation in the year 2013 to reach the patients in rural areas.

In 2015, with a mission to treat patients in rural areas, Dr. Bindu Menon started an initiative called ‘Neurology on Wheels’, which transports medical services in a small van to remote areas of the village, where neurological diseases are the most common. There is a lack of awareness about it and lack of medical services related to it. So far, she has covered around 44 villages and treated hundreds of patients free of cost. The motto of the Neurology on Wheels project is ‘We reach, we teach, and we treat!’ Which she has fully implemented, she herself reaches out to poor and needy patients, makes them aware of the disease and treats them free of cost. This is the first project in the country to provide specialized neurological services in remote parts of the country.

Dr. Bindu Menon has organized more than 200 free camps so far. Patients suffering from stroke (brain attack), migraine, stress, epilepsy and various neurological disorders are treated in these camps. These camps include 113 Foundation Monthly Camps, 44 Neurology on Wheels Village Camps, 50 Outreach and Pragati Charity. Over 12,000 people have been benefitted so far from this initiative of the Dr. Bindu Menon Foundation.

Dr. Menon explains that “we go from village to village to educate people and then provide treatment free of cost. Awareness campaign is being run by our organization in schools, colleges, social organizations. So far we have completed 210 awareness programs in which more than 35,000 people have been educated.”

Please tell that Dr. Menon started his career as an assistant professor at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati. She then moved to Nellore, where she is working as a Professor and Head of the Department of Neurology at Apollo Specialty Hospitals. Dr. Bindu Menon has also been selected as the One Neurology Ambassador to support the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Action Plan for Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders.

Dr. Bindu is not only a skilled doctor but she is also well versed with modern technology. Using technology, he has launched mobile applications called ‘StrokeHelp’ and ‘EpilepsyHelp’, which are proving to be very helpful for the patients. Thousands of people are taking advantage of the measures and treatment to avoid stroke and epilepsy by downloading it. This app is available in English, Hindi and Telugu languages.

Dr. Menon has launched a toll-free number, 18008916977, to create awareness about neurological disorders and educate people about its prevention, through which people can get information about these diseases on just one call. Also visit the official website of Dr. Bindu Menon www.drbindumenon.com But also all the information related to neurological diseases is available.

Dr. Bindu Menon has been awarded many honors and awards for the work done in neurology, education, research and social welfare. In 2022, he was awarded the Fellowship of the American Academy of Neurology (FAAN) and the Mridha Spirit of Neurology Humanitarian Award from the American Academy of Neurology and the American Brain Foundation.

His commitment to education was also recognized in 2021, when he was awarded the prestigious A.B. Baker Teacher Recognition Award. Dr. Menon’s contribution to research and prevention on stroke has been recognized by the World Stroke Organization (WSO) and he has been awarded the Fellowship of the World Stroke Organization in 2021. In addition, he was awarded the J.J. Award from the Geriatric Society of India in 2019. J. Rao Oration

Award and the same year Sakshi Excellence Award for Healthcare by the Governor of Telangana His Excellency ESL Narasimhan for outstanding contribution in the health sector.

Dr. Menon was awarded the International League of Epilepsy (ILAE) Leadership Award in 2017 and the HC Bajoria Oration Award by the Indian Epilepsy Association and the Indian Epilepsy Society in 2016 for his work in the field of neurology. As a member of the Research Committee of the World Stroke Organization since 2020, Dr. Menon has made significant contributions to the field of neurology. Dr. Bindu Menon’s work in the field of Neurology is not limited to just this. He is also serving as the Chief Editor of ‘Epilepsy India Newsletter’ a magazine published in collaboration with Indian Epilepsy Association and Indian Epilepsy Society.

Managing a successful career as a doctor, being a professor in a medical college and running a social organization is no mean feat, but Dr. Menon does it all with great enthusiasm and dedication. Doctors like Dr. Menon are a source of inspiration for the society, who are benefiting thousands of patients by engaging in social charity work while pursuing their professional career as doctors.