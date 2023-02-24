Never ending atrocities on Jews

Atrocities, atrocities and more atrocities. Historical evidence is in abundance on the suffering of Jewish people by those identifying as followers of Islam. On review of this horrific diary one notices the absence of barbarities committed by Palestinians. And this is simply because there was no nationality, tribe, race, people nor culture as the Palestinians until they were invented as an identity in the 1960’s.

Each tragic event identified caused human suffering of epic proportions to sons and daughters; brothers and sisters and mothers and fathers. Families wiped out simply because they were adherents to a religion different to those who perpetrated the atrocities. People, children, human beings butchered by a section of Muslims. Educate me and convince me if hundreds of years after the first atrocity, what has changed. The two Palestinian charters of 1868 and 1988 taught to every Palestinian child both demand extermination of Jews. And the global majority is sympathetic to the Palestinian cause.

May I apologize for the lack of accreditation to the individuals who originally composed this list and to those who have sent me amendments and updates as there are too many to mention and unfortunately, I have lost the original posts sent to me some years ago.

When one reviews the conflicts still being waged in the name of Islam against Christians in the Sahel and Central Africa as well as the internal Islamic wars raging in Arab countries, we must surely recognize that political or radical Islam is not a religion of peace.

622 – 627: Ethnic cleansing of Jews from Mecca and Medina, (Jewish boys publicly inspected for pubic hair. if they had any, they were executed),

629: 1st Alexandria Massacres, Egypt,

622 – 634: Extermination of the 14 Arabian Jewish tribes,

822 – 861: Islamic empire passes law that Jews must wear yellow stars, (a lot like Nazi Germany), Caliph al-Mutawakkil,

1106: Ali Ibn Yousef Ibn Tashifin of Merakesh decrees death penalty for any local Jew, including his Jewish physician and military general,

1033: 1st Fez Pogrom, Morocco,

1148: Almohadin of Morocco gives Jews the choice of converting to Islam, or expulsion,

1066: Granada Massacre, Muslim occupied Spain,

1165 – 1178: Jews nationwide were given the choice (under new constitution) convert to Islam or die, Yemen,

1165: Chief Rabbi of the Maghreb burnt alive. the Rambam flees for Egypt,

1220: Thousands of Jews killed by Muslims after being blamed for Mongol invasion, Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Egypt,

1270: Sultan Baibars of Egypt resolved to burn all the Jews, a ditch having been dug for that purpose; but at the last moment he repented, and instead exacted a heavy tribute, during the collection in which many perished,

1276: 2nd Fez Pogrom, Morocco,

1385: Khorasan Massacres, Iran,

1438: 1st Mellah Ghetto Massacres, North Africa,

1465: 3rd Fez Pogrom, Morocco (11 Jews left alive),

1517: 1st Safed Pogrom, Ottoman Palestine,

1517: 1st Hebron Pogrom, Ottoman Palestine and

1517: Marsa ibn Ghazi Massacre, Ottoman Libya,

1577: Passover Massacre, Ottoman empire,

1588 – 1629: Mahalay Pogroms, Iran,

1630 – 1700: Yemenite Jews were considered “impure” and thus forbidden to touch a Muslim or a Muslim’s food. They were forced to humble themselves before a Muslim, to walk to the left side, and greet him first.

They could not build houses higher than a Muslim’s or ride a camel or horse, and when riding on a mule or a donkey, they had to sit sideways. Upon entering the Muslim quarter, a Jew had to take off his foot-gear and walk barefoot. If attacked with stones or fists by Islamists a Jew was not allowed to defend himself. (anti-Zionist miss those days),

1660: 2nd Safed Pogrom, Ottoman Palestine,

1670: Mawza expulsion Yemen,

1679 – 1680: Sanaa Massacres, Yemen,

1747: Mashhad Massacres, Iran,

1785: Tripoli Pogrom, Ottoman Libya,

1790 – 92: Tetouan Pogrom. Morocco (Jews of Tetouan stripped naked, and lined up for radical Muslim perverts),

1800: New decree passed in Yemen, that Jews are forbidden to wear new clothing, or good clothing. Jews are forbidden to ride mules or donkeys, and were occasionally rounded up for long marches naked through the Roob al Khali dessert,

1805: 1st Algiers Pogrom, Ottoman Algeria,

1815: 2nd Algiers Pogrom, Ottoman Algeria,

1820: Sahalu Lobiant Massacres, Ottoman Syria,

1828: Baghdad Pogrom, Ottoman Iraq,

1830: 3rd Algiers Pogrom, Ottoman Algeria,

1830: Ethnic cleansing of Jews in Tabriz, Iran1834: Safed Pogrom, Ottoman Palestine,

1839: Massacre of the Mashadi Jews, Iran,

1840: Damascus, ritual killings (Muslims, along with French Christians kidnapped, tortured, and killed Jewish Children for entertainment), Ottoman Syria,

1840: Blood libels introduced to the Muslim world from Europe,

1844: 1st Cairo Massacres, Ottoman Egypt,

1847: Dayr al-Qamar Pogrom, Ottoman Lebanon,

1847: Ethnic cleansing of the Jews in Jerusalem, Ottoman Palestine,

1848: 1st Damascus Pogrom, Syria,

1850: 1st Aleppo Pogrom, Ottoman Syria,

1860: 2nd Damascus Pogrom, Ottoman Syria,

1862: 1st Beirut Pogrom, Ottoman Lebanon,

1866: Kuzguncuk Pogrom, Ottoman Turkey,

1867: Barfurush Massacre, Ottoman Turkey,

1868: Eyub Pogrom, Ottoman Turkey,

1869: Tunis Massacre, Ottoman Tunisia,

1869: Sfax Massacre, Ottoman Tunisia,

1864 – 1880: Marrakesh Massacre, Morocco,

1870: 2nd Alexandria Massacres, Ottoman Egypt,

1870: 1st Istanbul Pogrom, Ottoman Turkey,

1871: 1st Damanhur Massacres,Ottoman Egypt,

1872: Edrine Massacres, Ottoman Turkey,

1872: 1st Izmir Pogrom, Ottoman Turkey,

1873: 2nd Damanhur Massacres, Ottoman Egypt,

1874: 2nd Izmir Pogrom, Ottoman Turkey,

1874: 2nd Istanbul Pogrom, Ottoman Turkey,

1874: 2nd Beirut Pogrom,Ottoman Lebanon,

1875: 2nd Aleppo Pogrom, Ottoman Syria,

1875: Jerba Island Massacre, Ottoman Tunisia,

1877: 3rd Damanhur Massacres, Ottoman Egypt,

1877: Mansura Pogrom, Ottoman Egypt,

1882: Homs Massacre, Ottoman Syria,

1882: 3rd Alexandria Massacres, Ottoman Egypt,

1890: 2nd Cairo Massacres, Ottoman Egypt,

1890, 3rd Damascus Pogrom, Ottoman Syria,

1891: 4th Damanahur Massacres, Ottoman Egypt,

1897: Tripolitania killings,Ottoman Libya,

1903&1907: Taza & Settat, pogroms, Morocco,

1890: Tunis Massacres, Ottoman Tunisia,

1901 – 1902: 3rd Cairo Massacres, Ottoman Egypt,

1901 – 1907: 4th Alexandria Massacres, Ottoman Egypt,

1903: 1st Port Sa’id Massacres, Ottoman Egypt,

1903 – 1940: Pogroms of Taza and Settat, Morocco,

1907: Casablanca, pogrom, Morocco,

1908: 2nd Port Said Massacres,Ottoman Egypt,

1910: Shiraz blood libel,

1911: Shiraz Pogrom,

1912: 4th Fez, Pogrom, Morocco,

1917: Baghdadi Jewish Inquisition, Ottoman empire,

1918 – 1948: law passed making it illegal to raise an orphan Jewish, Yemen,

1920: Irbid Massacres: British mandate Palestine,

1920 – 1930: Arab riots, British mandate Palestine,

1921: 1st Jaffa riots, British mandate Palestine,

1922: Djerba Massacres, Tunisia,

1928: Ikhwan Masacres, Egypt, and British mandate Palestine,

1928: Jewish orphans sold into slavery, and forced to convert to Islam by Muslim Brotherhood in Yemen,

1929: 3rd Hebron Pogrom British mandate Palestine,

1929: 3rd Safed Pogrom, British mandate Palestine,

1933: 2nd Jaffa riots, British mandate Palestine,

1934: Thrace Pogroms, Turkey,

1934: 1st Farhud Massacres, Iraq,

1936: 3rd Jaffa riots, British mandate Palestine,

1936: 2nd Farhud Massacres, Iraq,

1941: 3rd Farhud Massacres, Iraq,

1942: *Amin al-Husseini or Amin al-Husayni’s collaboration with the Nazis, plays a part in the final solution,

1942: Struma disaster, Turkey,

1942: Nile delta Pogroms, Egypt,

1938 – 1945: Arab collaboration with the Nazis,

1945: 4th Cairo Massacres, Egypt,

1945: Tripolitania Pogrom, Libya,

1947: Aden Pogroms,

1947: 3rd Aleppo Pogrom, Syria,

1948: “Emptying” of the Jewish quarter of Damascus, Syria,

1948: 1st Arab Israeli war (1 out of every 100 Jew was killed),

1948: Oujda & Jerada Pogroms, Morocco,

1948: 1st Libyan Inquisition of Jews,

1951: 2nd Libyan Inquisition of Jews,

1955: 3rd Istanbul Pogrom, Turkey,

1956: 1st Egyptian Inquisition of Jews,

1965: 5th Fez Pogrom, Morocco,

1967: 2nd Egyptian Inquisition of Jews,

1967: Tunis riots, Tunisia.

We end at 1967 with the creation of the Palestinians and their charters of 1968 and 1988 commanding extermination of the Jewish people by Jihad. So far, they have failed miserably in achieving their objectives but have successfully indoctrinated their children with Nazi ideology.

As Golda Meir said, there will never be peace between Israel and the Palestinians until they, the Palestinians learn to love their children more than they hate Jews.

Editorial note:

Amin al-Husseini or Amin al-Husayni was a Palestinian Arab nationalist and Muslim leader in Mandatory Palestine. Here is a news site report giving details of meeting between Amin al-Husseini and Adolf Hitler.