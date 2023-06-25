Never seen such a liar prime minister in 40 years of political journey: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah Taking a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, Siddaramaiah on Sunday claimed that in his 40 years of political career, he had never seen such a prime minister who spoke “lies”.Siddaramaiah while addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being involved in corruption in his state. The Maharashtra unit of the Congress honored him in this public meeting.

“In my 40-year political career, I have never seen a prime minister who tells lies like Modi,” Siddaramaiah said in Maharashtra’s Sangli district – his first outside Karnataka after coming to power earlier this year. The first was a political trip. “Modi had promised achhe din… He asked, ‘what happened to achhe din’ and pointed out that the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas have increased manifold, among other things. In his nearly 45-minute address, Siddaramaiah said, “Modi’s popularity is declining and this is evident from the Karnataka election results.”

The Maharashtra Congress accorded a grand felicitation to Siddaramaiah at a function which was attended by top leadership including state Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. Siddaramaiah said, “BJP means corruption and corruption means BJP”. Has occurred.

He also said that the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is also corrupt and said that it will have to be thrown out of power in the next elections. He asked Congress leaders and workers to go to every corner of the country and expose the BJP. He said, “During the Karnataka elections, I and (Deputy Chief Minister) DK Shivakumar traveled to every nook and corner of the state and explained to the people the design of the BJP and its corruption… This has to be repeated (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly polls) during) onward), “said Siddaramaiah.”The BJP and the Sangh-Parivar are trying to divide people on the basis of religion, region, caste and language.” He said, “The politics of hate and commission does not work.”