New arrangement for sale and purchase of land in Bihar will start by the end of June, forgery will be curbed

Patna. Aadhaar verification has been made mandatory for the purchase and sale of land and flats etc. in all the districts of Bihar. This initiative has been taken to stop the forgery in registration of land-flats in the state. At present, this system has started in the registration offices of Patna Sadar, Danapur and Patna City. But, by the end of June, the system of Aadhaar verification will start in all the 137 registration offices of the state.

Detail will be matched with the database

With this new system, it will not be easy to hide how many houses and lands are in the name of a person. Its complete data will be with the government through the Aadhaar number. Under the new system, before the registration of the land-flat, both the buyer and the seller will be verified on the basis of Aadhaar. Aadhaar card information will have to be given in the land documents, it will also be verified by taking fingerprints, so that the seller or buyer of the land can be identified correctly. For this, the name etc. will be matched with the database of Aadhaar.

Forgery will be curbed

Many a times cases of sale and purchase of land or flats in a fraudulent manner by impersonating another person through witnesses have come to the fore, the new system will curb this. The central government had also directed the states to link it with Aadhaar verification to prevent benami property in the registration (registry) and to prevent fraud. After this, the department had earlier planned to implement it from January 1 itself.

what do the officers say

Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, Secretary of the Prohibition and Registration Department, said that by the end of June, the work of Aadhaar verification will start in all the registration offices of the state, at present this work is going on in Patna Sadar, Danapur and Patna City registration offices.

