New BMW M2: BMW launched M2 sports car in the market, price Rs 98 lakh

BMW launches 2nd generation M2 in India: Luxury car company BMW has launched M2 sports car in the Indian market. According to the information given by the company, the showroom price of this car is Rs 98 lakh. The compact two-door, four-seater sports car will be available as a completely built unit (CBU), the company said.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, this model has been built on the tradition of ultra-sporty models of the brand. This model is equipped with a turbo six cylinder petrol engine, which is equipped with 453 horse power. This vehicle will achieve the speed of 0-100 km in 4.1 seconds.

BMW made such preparations, which will increase the tension of Audi and Mercedes bmw m2 india