New civil enclaves to be built at Purnia and Darbhanga airports, Nitish cabinet approves 23 agendas

Patna. The important meeting of the Bihar cabinet going on in the Chief Secretariat has ended. A total of 23 agendas have been approved today in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In the meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, MoU has been approved between the Airports Authority of India and the Government of Bihar for the construction of new civil enclaves in Darbhanga and Purnia. Now the work of construction of new terminal building will start at both these airports of the state. After this decision of the cabinet, while the facilities at Darbhanga airport will be expanded, the obstacle in starting air service from Purnia airport has now been removed.

Five group centers will be made for training

In today’s cabinet meeting mainly Mines and Geology Department, Home Department, Alcohol Prohibition-Production and Registration Department, Revenue and Land Reforms Department, Health Department, Science and Technology Department, Road Construction Department, Industry Department, Energy Department, Backward Class and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department has given its approval on important proposals of the Cabinet Secretariat Department. Five group centers will be established in the state for the training of constable cadre personnel of Prohibition Department. This group center will be set up in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Gaya and Saharsa. For this, 1218 posts have been created.

Teachers will be reinstated on contract

In these, teachers will be reinstated in the Girls Residential Plus Two Schools run under the Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department. Approval has been given to employ retired trained teachers from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya or Kendriya Vidyalaya on contract basis. Until regular appointments are made on the said posts, they will be appointed. Other conditions of the teachers to be reinstated on contract will be exactly the same as prescribed in the General Administration Department. Approval has been given for the posts of 238 additional clerks for strengthening the jails of Bihar and for timely execution of works.

two state employees were sacked

Apart from this, the medical officer of Saharsa’s Panchgachia Primary Health Center, Dr. Naseem Ahmed, has been dismissed from service since June 9, 2016, on the charge of unauthorized absence from the hospital. The same medical officer of Arwal PHC Dr. Anita Kumari has been dismissed from service. Since 6 March 2014, he was accused of continuously being absent from the hospital without authorization. By repealing the Bihar Women’s Health Worker (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) Cadre Rules 2018, approval has been given for the formation of Bihar Women’s Health Worker Cadre Rules 2023.