New Dak Bungalow buildings will be built in Mokama and Bihta of Patna, consultancy will be selected in the first week of June

Patna Zilla Parishad will develop Dak Bungalow building to increase revenue. Will earn income by allotting shops in Dak Bungalow building. It has been decided to construct new post office buildings at Mokama and Bihta. For this, the consultancy will be selected in the first week of June. Its process has been started. The source told that after the selection of consultancy, DPR and estimate will be prepared by it for the construction of Dak Bungalow building. After this, its administrative approval will be taken. Tender will come out later regarding the construction.

Shops will be put on rent to increase revenue

According to the experts, the Zilla Parishad will construct a post bungalow building on its own land in the blocks and get small shops constructed around it and then earn revenue by renting those shops. Dak Bungalow buildings are ready in Badh and Vikram. The vacant land there is being developed. The process has started regarding the construction of new post office buildings in Mokama and Bihta. Earlier there was a building in Mokama, but due to dilapidation there is a need to construct a new building. In the financial year 2022-23, sixth and in 2020-21, the work is to be done with the amount received from the fifth State Finance Commission. Apart from this, the work of 350 schemes is to be completed in Zilla Parishad areas. In this, there are other works including construction of PCC road, construction of street-drain, installation of chapakal. This work is being done since 16 crores.

what do the officers say

Patna’s DDC Tanay Sultania told that The work of selection of consultancy for the construction of new Dak Bungalow buildings in Mokama and Bihta will be done in the first week of June. After preparing the DPR and estimate by the consultant agency, tender will be floated for the construction of the building. With this, work has started on 350 different schemes.

