February 14, 2023, 22:25 – BLiTZ – News Member of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany, Sevim Dagdelen, pointed to the fact that sending armored vehicles suitable for conducting offensives to the Kiev regime could lead to another tension in relations between the Russian Federation and the Western powers, which is harmful to the world.

“The dispatch of heavy battle tanks, which Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously considered a ‘red line’, is yet another taboo violation and a highly dangerous escalation,” the Global Times quoted her as saying.

From the point of view presented to her, it follows that by such actions, the FRG makes itself a participant in the conflict that has unfolded on Ukrainian territory. Dagdalen noted that the steps of the United States are forcing the country closer to direct armed clashes with Russia.

She appealed to her own government with a request to stop such undertakings in order not to lead to confrontation between the Russian Federation and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Recall that a political observer from the United States of America, Andrew Napolitano, pointed to the fact that it is the leader of the Russian Federation that is the main condition that prevents the start of the Third World War.

As part of an interview published by the Judging Freedom channel on the Judging Freedom video hosting, he shared information that it was impossible to start an armed conflict in which the whole world would be drawn into because of the well-thought-out political steps of the politician. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

