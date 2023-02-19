New earthquakes hit northern Turkey

New tremors were recorded in Turkey in the north of the country in the city of Chorum. Two shocks of magnitude 3.6 occurred at a depth of 5 km.

Local residents, feeling serious tremors, ran out into the street, fearing the collapse of buildings.

According to Turkish seismologist Suleiman Pampal, even more destructive earthquakes may occur in Ankara and Istanbul in the near future. He also pointed out that Istanbul has a very weak building stock. The quality of the concrete from which the buildings are built is very low, in addition, corrosion is observed. This means that in the event of tremors, about 50 thousand buildings can collapse, the professor suggested.

Earlier, on February 18, it was reported that a new earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in Turkey. Tremors were recorded at 22:31 (MSK). The source lay at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter was located 54 km from the city of Kahramanmarash, which is home to about 376 thousand people.

Devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria.

According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey is 40,642 people. It is also reported that 430,000 people have been evacuated from disaster areas.

On February 9, another earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was registered in the central part of Turkey. Later that day, several more earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.0 and 4.3 occurred, according to EMSC.

On February 15, health experts warned of the threat of secondary effects from the earthquake. Thus, the south-east of the Turkish region may become the epicenter of the spread of cholera. This is primarily due to the lack of clean water, sewerage, heating and regular medical care.