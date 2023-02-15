New entry: Putin opened medical facilities in six regions

Much remains to be done to improve the availability and quality of medical care in Russia, Vladimir Putin said on February 15 at the opening of healthcare facilities in six regions. At the same time, the President instructed Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and Head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko to take personal control over the modernization of primary health care facilities. Then, at a meeting with the government, the Russian leader discussed measures to support the population. Now about 40 social payments and compensations are provided in the country’s budget for about 1.6 trillion rubles.

Health Issues

Prior to the meeting with government members, Vladimir Putin greeted the members of the board of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The day before, Russian rescuers returned home after working in the earthquake zone in Turkey and Syria. The President praised them, noting that thanks to them, the lives and health of many people were saved.

After that, Vladimir Putin opened healthcare facilities in the regions of Russia via video link. New district hospitals, polyclinics and outpatient clinics appeared in six subjects: in Zaporozhye, Saratov, Belgorod, Lipetsk regions, as well as in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic and the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

However, in addition to construction, Russia should continue the modernization of primary health care facilities. Vladimir Putin instructed Tatyana Golikova and Mikhail Murashko to supervise this issue.

“In the country as a whole, we still have a lot to do to improve the availability and quality of medical care, from large federal medical centers to district clinics and FAPs,” the president noted.

At the same time, the construction of medical facilities in Russia will continue – in 2023 there should be 1.2 thousand of them, Mikhail Murashko said. Of these, more than 900 are feldsher-obstetric stations in the countryside.

“Today, thanks to the implementation of the national project, more than 3.6 thousand new and reconstructed facilities have become available to the population, 3.5 thousand of them are the primary link, the most demanded part of the medical service,” the minister said.

Nevertheless, the problem of shortage of personnel in health care remains relevant. However, according to Mikhail Murashko, positive changes are taking place here: over the past three years, the volume of medical training in the specialty has increased by 19%, and “narrow” professions – by 30%. The head of the Ministry of Health also reported on the support of primary health care workers: almost half a million people received special social benefits.

At the meeting, the head of the clinic in the Zaporozhye region, Elena Demina, told Vladimir Putin that the region needs high-traffic vehicles. This is due to the fact that the region has not very good roads, especially in rural areas, she explained. “We will do it, don’t even hesitate. We will do it in the very near future,” Vladimir Putin responded.

Acting Governor of Zaporozhye Yevhen Balitsky pointed out the lack of a children’s medical center both in his region and in the Kherson region, since the regional centers are still under the control of the Ukrainian side. Vladimir Putin supported the proposal to build new medical facilities. This issue will be resolved “not today or tomorrow,” but the authorities must proceed to it as soon as possible, the president said.

The president clarified with the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov how assistance to people resettled from the shelled areas was arranged.

— Of course, there are rough edges, somewhere something goes wrong, but thanks to the fact that we have built a system of feedback with people, if something is wrong somewhere, people do not remain silent, they immediately report to the governor, to the heads of municipalities , the public supports… We try to respond as quickly as possible,” the head of the region replied.

Help to the population

At the meeting with the government, the main topic was the social sphere. The country’s budget provides 1.6 trillion rubles for about 40 social payments and compensations, said the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov. At the same time, a single allowance has already been approved by the parents of 3 million children and 115 thousand pregnant women. The Minister highlighted the support of the residents of the new territories.

— Separately, I would like to emphasize that a single allowance is provided in all regions of our country, including the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. In these subjects, the allowance has already been assigned to the parents of almost 35 thousand children and 386 women who are expecting a child, he said.

In 2023, 10 million children and pregnant women will be able to receive a single allowance for needy families.

In addition, issues related to fees were discussed. The head of the Federal Tax Service, Daniil Egorov, noted the formation of unjustified tax debts. This issue needs to be resolved, the president said.

“Everything is known here, you all know. You just need to fix these technical [неполадки]I think this is a technical issue, you just need to put it in order, pay attention to it in the future,” Vladimir Putin noted.

Maksut Shadayev, head of the Ministry of Digital Development, reported on the development of the digital sphere. The minister proposed, together with the FSB and other interested departments, to submit to the government by May 1 a draft decree allowing the use of a digital identity card on smartphones instead of a passport in a number of everyday situations. This proposal was supported by the President, urging the issue to be worked out as soon as possible. At the same time, Shadayev ruled out a new package of state support measures for IT against the backdrop of sanctions. However, he allowed assistance to certain segments – for example, venture capital projects and the gaming industry.

