New exploit of bike thieves in Patna, BMW bike stolen in just three minutes, incident captured in CCTV

The incidents of bike theft in Patna have increased a lot these days. Another case of theft is related to Lohanipur Katra locality of Kadamkuan police station area. Two thieves together stole a BMW bike in just three minutes. The bike belonged to Nishant Shekhar, the owner of a travel agency in Bangalore. Both the thieves first cut the wire by putting their hands under the handle. After this the engine was started directly. After starting the engine, both the thieves left the bike and went ahead and then came back and broke the handle lock with their feet. As soon as the lock was broken, both the thieves sat on the bike and fled from there. The entire incident of BMW bike theft was captured in CCTV. In this regard, the victim Nishant Shekhar has lodged an FIR at the Kadamkuan police station. The incident took place on Monday late night at 2:25 pm, when he was sleeping at home.

One was wearing a helmet and had a bag hanging on his shoulder.

When Nishant Shekhar woke up in the morning, the bike was missing. Even after a lot of research, when the bike was not found, he searched the CCTV installed nearby, in which the entire incident of theft was captured. According to the information received, Nishant had come to Patna on a five-day leave. Two thieves are visible in the CCTV, in which the face of the thief who started the engine is clearly visible. On the other hand, the thief who broke the lock of the handle with his foot is wearing a helmet and a backpack was hanging on his shoulder.

Every month more than 500 bikes are stolen in Patna

More than 500 bikes are stolen every month in Patna. Their recovery is negligible. According to the figures released in January, 473 bikes were stolen in Patna. At the same time, 17 bikes were stolen in Kadamkuan police station area. In Jakkanpur, 27 bikes have been stolen in a month. Apart from this, there are a dozen police stations where between 15 and 20 bikes have been stolen.

