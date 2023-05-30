New Film: Vicky-Sara reached Lucknow for the promotion of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, paid obeisance at Hanuman Setu temple

Lucknow: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan reached Lucknow on Tuesday for the promotion of the film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. Only a few days are left for the release of the film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. Vicky and Sara reached Lucknow and saw the culture and civilization of this place closely. He prayed for the success of the film by paying obeisance at the Hanuman Setu temple located on the banks of the Gomti river.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the story of a joint family.

Sara Ali Khan said, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is the story of every joint family living in India, whose life is full of ups and downs. There is romance, comedy, drama and some sarcasm in this film. Which will keep the audience attached to itself. This is not just the story of a middle class family, it is the story of every city, it is the story of India.”

In our country, every family is different, but rituals, troubles and sorrows are the same.

Vicky Kaushal said, “The most beautiful thing about our country is that every family is different, but the rituals, sorrows and troubles of every family are the same. That’s why we all understand each other very well. India is the only country in which, despite having many diversities, people are connected to each other.

The film is made on the story of every family

Vicky said that “Many times such tense moments come in our joint families, after which we feel that this is going wrong. This should not happen. But after watching the film, you will feel that these moments are also in our lives. It is part of life and sometimes it is good to be stressed.

Will be released on June 2

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films Production, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitreya Bajpai and Ramiz Khan. The family entertainer starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release in theaters on June 2, 2023.