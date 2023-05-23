New initiative to solve the problems of Patan residents, DM got instructions to hold meeting every Monday

Patna’s Divisional Commissioner Kumar Ravi instructed the officers to ensure timely and quality redressal of public grievances in the divisional level meeting. He said that the applications received in the ‘Chief Minister’s court’ program should be executed immediately. Make teams of all DM district level offices, subdivisions, blocks, circles and panchayats and ensure regular inspection as per the calendar. For this, all DMs should hold a meeting with the district level officials on every Monday.

The commissioner said that there are more complaints related to revenue and police in public complaints. Action should be taken against the COs and SHOs who do not submit timely reports in redressal of public grievances. Recover the same by imposing penalties under the provisions against public authorities who are lax in redressing public grievances.

The commissioner said that in all the districts of the division, 5239 applications related to the chief minister’s program have been executed in the people’s court. The performance is more than 80% in Patna district and 90% in Nalanda. He asked to expedite the hearing of the pending case. The number of cases pending for more than 60 working days should in any case remain zero.

In Patna district, 3575 complaints have been received before the District Public Grievance Redressal Officer, out of which 161 are pending. Out of 2234 complaints received before the District Public Grievance Redressal Officer cum First Appellate Authority, 166 are pending. There are 88 out of 991 complaints filed before the DM cum Second Appellate Authority. On the other hand, expressing happiness over the number of cases pending for more than 60 working days being zero, directed to execute the remaining complaints within the time limit.

In Nalanda district, 1,070 complaints were received before the District Public Grievance Redressal Officer, of which 63 are pending. Out of 743 received before the District Public Grievance Redressal Officer cum First Appellate Authority, 46 are pending. Out of 290 complaints filed before the DM cum Second Appellate Authority, 47 are pending.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ae-vHJldDWE)