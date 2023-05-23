New Jersey IT company in US fined for only seeking job applications from Indians

Washington, May 23 (Hindustan). An Information Technology (IT) company has been fined in New Jersey, USA. This company ‘Infosoft Solutions Inc’ has been accused of allegedly posting discriminatory job advertisements six times and seeking applications only from Indians.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice has said that by doing so the company has violated the country’s Immigration and Citizenship Act (INA). They explained that when employers solicit applications only from applicants from a particular country or those who need a temporary visa, they discourage other qualified workers.

He said that Infosoft Solutions Inc had allegedly sought applications only from non-US citizens in these advertisements and in one advertisement only people from India had been asked to apply. Clark said the Civil Rights Division will not tolerate discrimination based on national origin or citizenship status.

Clark said that now this company will pay $ 25,500 to the US administration. The company must train its employers on the requirements associated with the INA. Appropriate changes will also have to be brought in the employment policy.