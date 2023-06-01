New Jersey released for Team India before WTC Final, you can also see the first look

Indian Cricket Team The design of the new jersey has been revealed. This jersey has been designed by new kit sponsor Adidas. This time, India will have different jersey designs for ODI and T20I. Men’s Indian cricket team against Australia world test championship Will be seen in the new jersey in the final match. This match will start from June 7 at The Oval.

video of new jersey surfaced

Team India’s jersey has three stripes which are related to its new kit sponsor Adidas. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last month announced Adidas as the kit sponsor of the BCCI. The BCCI had said in a statement that Adidas has been given exclusive rights to manufacture kits in all formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all matches and training for the BCCI. The company will also sponsor the jerseys of the men’s, women’s and youth teams.

Adidas to continue as kit sponsor till March 2028

BCCI has approved that this agreement with Adidas will run from June 2023 to March 2028. The board had confirmed that Team India would be seen in the final of the World Test Championship for the first time in the tri-stripe jersey. Talking about the partnership, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and are excited to partner with adidas, one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, on this journey.” Are.

Adidas is also the kit sponsor for India A and B

In addition to the senior men’s and women’s national cricket teams, adidas also kits for the India “A” men’s and women’s national teams, the India “B” men’s and women’s national teams, the India Under-19 men’s and women’s national teams, their coaches, and staff Will sponsor. Here, the Indian players have reached London and are practicing continuously for the upcoming big match.