New Moon in Pisces – Who will be successful during this period – OCH

February 20, 2023, 17:26 – BLiTZ – News

On February 20, 2023 at 10:06 am Moscow time, the New Moon in Pisces came.

The Pisces zodiac sign is associated with intuition, empathy, mysticism and spirituality. New Moon in Pisces in astrology is considered a time when these qualities are enhanced and more intensely manifested in our lives. What should we expect from this astrological event, clairvoyant Kazhetta Akhmetzhanova told the BLiTZ.

“A New Moon in Pisces can bring a variety of emotional and spiritual challenges and new opportunities. There may be a desire to delve into your inner experiences and engage in spiritual searches or practices,” says Akhmetzhanova.

The clairvoyant is sure that this time is very favorable for meditation, prayers, reading deep literature, psychotherapy, that is, any methods of self-knowledge.

Also, in her opinion, this period contributes to success in any creative endeavors.

Cajetta reminded that Pisces is the sign most strongly associated with creativity, and a new moon in this sign can be an auspicious time to start creative projects or develop your creative abilities.

“Pisces can also be associated with emotional sensitivity and intuition. A new moon in this sign can be a good time to work with emotions, awareness, work through your feelings and develop emotional intelligence, ”she recalled.

Akhmetzhanova advises devoting time and energy to this – whatever that means to you. It could be a frank conversation, a visit to a therapist or a good friend to speak up, or maybe you just want to go into the woods and yell, or hit a punching bag in the gym to vent your anger. All this, as the clairvoyant notes, will have a long-term and tangible therapeutic effect on you.

At the same time, the clairvoyant emphasizes that it may be difficult to find a balance between reality and fantasy, between her own feelings and the feelings of those around her.