New “Muscovites” went to the Russian regions

New crossovers Moskvich 3 began to arrive at the official dealers of the brand in the regions of Russia. This was announced on February 16 by the press service of the Moskvich plant in its official Telegram channel.

According to the press service, Moskvich 3 and Moskvich 3e models have been shipped to 11 Russian cities. In addition to Moscow and St. Petersburg, the novelty of the domestic auto industry will appear at car dealers in Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Ufa, Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Izhevsk, Kemerovo and Naberezhnye Chelny.

Prices depend on the version of the car and gearbox. The simplest gasoline Moskvich 3 with a manual gearbox costs from 1,970,000 rubles. The version with a CVT starts from 2,035,000 rubles. The electric version of the car, Moskvich 3e, will cost at least 3.5 million rubles. The power reserve on one charge is up to 410 km.

On February 15, it became known that the Moskvich enterprise plans to double the output of manufactured cars in 2024. This was stated by the General Director of the Moscow Automobile Plant Dmitry Pronin. Next year we plan to produce 100,000 Moskvich cars, Pronin said. He also noted that at present the brand’s dealer network includes 52 car dealerships in 23 cities of Russia.

