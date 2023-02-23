February 23, 2023, 08:24 – BLiTZ – News

On February 22, the State Duma and the Federation Council unanimously adopted a bill to suspend Russia’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which was proposed by the president.

However, Putin’s speech contained another important assignment: the Ministry of Defense and the Rosatom Corporation needed to ensure that the nuclear test site in the Arctic was ready for testing new types of weapons. RIA Novosti columnist Sergey Savchuk writes about this.

The statements of the heads of NATO and the United States were expected: they expressed regret and condemned the decision of Russia, noting that it undermines the arms control system. Putin accused Western countries of hypocrisy and lies that seek to destroy Russia and establish their own totalitarian world order.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov noted that the Western bloc does not include the nuclear arsenals of France and Great Britain in the list of relevant weapons, misleading the records.

Russia has suspended its participation in the Treaty, but is ready to negotiate on terms of full equality, transparency and recognition of its rights to protect the state and its interests.

Putin’s order to reopen the nuclear test site at Novaya Zemlya was not unexpected by those who followed the supply of weapons to Kyiv. In fact, since the 1950s, three nuclear test sites have been operating on Novaya Zemlya, including a site near Cape Sukhoi Nos, where weapons of destructive power were created that prevented the destruction of the USSR by Western countries.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union, life began to leave the Russian Arctic: military camps began to die out, and coal mines and mines were closed. At the same time, the landfill itself was saved. With what efforts – one can only guess. For three decades, the landfill has had the status of the “Central landfill of the Russian Federation.”

In the 21st century, technology has reached the point where it is completely unnecessary to secretly transport missiles to the very shores of a country that passionately desires our destruction. The Russian Federation has modern strike systems.

“Like half a century ago, our country is forced to defend itself, putting, if not an ultimatum, then an extremely transparent hint. What to do if our Western partners come to their senses only when a thermonuclear shotgun is shoved right in their noses,” Savchuk sums up.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.