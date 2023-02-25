New package of EU sanctions hits 96 Russian organizations, rubber and asphalt

February 25, 2023, 15:02 – BLiTZ – News The European Union introduces the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which restricts the activities of 96 Russian companies, expands the list of goods prohibited for export, and also restricts the broadcast of Sputnik radio and the Arabic service of RT in the EU. This became known from a statement published on the official website of the European Council.

The ban also applies to the import to Russia of dual-use goods, critical technologies and industrial goods that “may be sent to the Russian military.” The import of Russian synthetic rubber and bitumen to the EU countries has been banned, and restrictions have been introduced on the provision of gas storage capacities to Russia.

96 organizations of the military-industrial complex fell under the restrictions, among which are seven companies from Iran engaged in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles. The sanctions list includes three Russian banks, as well as a “significant number” of legal entities and individuals who are not named at the moment.

Earlier it became known that the Russians may face disconnection from the UnioinPay payment system abroad. The corresponding statement began to spread the Russian banks that fell under the sanctions. They advise Russians who are abroad or are going there in the near future to cash out money from cards in advance. Read the BLiTZ article for details.