New Parliament Building: CM Yogi Adityanath said – Opposition’s attitude is irresponsible, Ram Gopal said this

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Has strongly criticized the boycott of the inauguration program of the country’s new Parliament House on May 28 by the opposition. He said that the rhetoric that the leaders of the opposition parties are making regarding this is unfortunate, irresponsible and weakening democracy. Taking a dig at the Congress and the opposition, he said that such rhetoric is not appropriate at this historic and proud moment.

Opposition’s action weakens democracy

CM Yogi Adityanath Said that this action of the opposition is going to weaken the democracy. The new Parliament House has been designed keeping in mind the next 100 years with state-of-the-art facilities. On this occasion too, all parties should join hands and strengthen the democracy of the country.

Akhilesh said what should be known in the inauguration of the place of insult to the opposition

Earlier, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that giving equal opportunity to everyone to hear and understand is the true parliamentary tradition, not through the ostentatious inauguration of Parliament by the BJP, but by understanding the basic spirit of the ‘shlokas’ written there. He said that where there is pride of power but there is no respect for the opposition, it cannot be a true parliament, what to know about its inauguration.

Sanjay Singh said – BJP is a born opponent of tribals

Aadmi Party MP and UP in-charge Sanjay Singh said that BJP is a born opponent of Dalits, backward tribals. Another incident of insult to His Majesty. The first insult was that Shri Ram Nath Kovind was not invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Lord Shri Ram’s temple. The second insult was not inviting Her Excellency the President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House.

Ramgopal said – Parliament means President, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha

SP’s Chief National General Secretary Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav said that the opposition’s decision to boycott the program is absolutely correct, because Article 79 of the Indian Constitution states that Parliament means the President, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. The post of the President is above the head of the government, the Prime Minister. The definition of Parliament is incomplete without the post of the President. If he will not inaugurate or he will not be invited in the inauguration, then it is absolutely wrong. This is the beginning of a wrong tradition.

The President cannot attend the program of any other chief guest.

Pro. Ramgopal said that if the chief guest to inaugurate is another, the President cannot be called under protocol. According to protocol, when the President is the chief guest, he will inaugurate. The President should inaugurate the Parliament. In the definition of the Indian Constitution, the Parliament is made up of the President, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. The first of these is the President.

Those talking about making a tribal president are insulting

Pro. Ramgopal Yadav said that it could have been possible that the President would inaugurate and the Prime Minister would be there as a special guest. His name would be written on it. On the one hand, the people of BJP talk about making a woman tribal as the President, on the other hand, the country and the world will see that the President is not being allowed to conduct the programme.

Quoting the Parliament House of Britain

The SP General Secretary described the old Parliament House as much better than the new building. He said that there is no other such parliament building in the world. The new building does not last anywhere compared to the old one. Referring to Britain, he said that despite the number of members increasing manifold there, work is being done in the old Parliament House itself. Even the Prime Minister’s house has not been changed till date. Considering all the points, the decision taken by the opposition is completely correct.

Announcement of program boycott of 20 opposition parties

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the new Parliament House. While the opposition says that the President should inaugurate the building. They haven’t even been invited. This is an insult to the presidency. Regarding this, 20 parties of the country have boycotted the inauguration program.

filed a petition in the Supreme Court

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, stating that by excluding the President from the inauguration ceremony, the government has violated the Indian Constitution. The constitution is not being respected. It has been demanded that the new building of Parliament should be inaugurated by the President.

