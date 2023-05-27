New Parliament Building Inauguration: Adhinam handed over Sengol to Prime Minister Modi, know its history

A day before the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the adhanams (priests) at his residence and sought their blessings. Adhinam, who came to Delhi from Tamil Nadu, met Prime Minister Modi at his residence and greeted him amid chanting. sengol (Scepter) handed over.

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament House on Sunday, 20 opposition parties boycott

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament House equipped with state-of-the-art technology on Sunday. Although 20 opposition parties have boycotted this ceremony. Parties say that being the head of state, President Draupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new Parliament House.

Sengol will be installed near the seat of Lok Sabha Speaker

Belonging to Tamil Nadu and made of silver and gold plated historical scepter (sengol) will be installed near the seat of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. This ceremonial scepter, presented to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of the transfer of power in August 1947, was kept in the Nehru Gallery of the Allahabad Museum.

‘BJP has accepted defeat, now the time has come to hand over power’, the war of words between the opposition and the opposition intensified

#WATCH , New Delhi | Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of #NewParliamentBuildingPM Narendra Modi meets the Adheenams at his residence and takes their blessings. The Adheenams handover the #Sengol to the Prime Minister.

Sengol is a symbol of getting power from the British

Sengol is considered a symbol of getting power from the British. Sengol was accepted by the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Home Minister Amit Shah said about this, it would not be right to keep Sengol in the museum. Sengol was forgotten after independence.

Sengol associated with the Chola Empire

Sengol is associated with the Chola Empire. Fair and just governance is expected from the one who receives Sengol. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, religious rituals have been performed to Sengol by the priests of Tamil Nadu.

Sengol is derived from Sanku in Sanskrit

Sengol is derived from the Sanskrit word Sanku. Which means conch. Sengol was a symbol of the power and authority of the Indian emperor. Sengols are made of gold or silver. Which was decorated with precious stones. Sengol was first used in the Maurya Empire. It was followed by the Chola Empire and the Gupta Empire. It was last used during the Mughal period. Although the East India Company also used it as a symbol of its authority in India.

Sengol means rich in wealth and historic

Home Minister Amit Shah said, a historical tradition will be revived on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House. There is a tradition behind this associated with ages. It is called Sengol in Tamil and means rich in wealth and historical. On 14 August 1947, a unique incident happened. After 75 years, today most of the citizens of the country are not aware of this. Sengol played an important role in our history. This Sengol became a symbol of the transfer of power. When PM Modi got information about this, a thorough investigation was done. Then it was decided that it should be put before the country. For this, the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament House was chosen.

Ambalavan Desika Paramacharya Swami of Tiruvaduthurai Adhinam told the history of Sengol

Ambalavan Desika Paramacharya Swami of Thiruvaduthurai Adhinam said, it is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu that Sengol has been taken from Thiruvaduthurai Adhinam located in Chola country (territory ruled by Chola dynasty). The mutt chief underlined that the scepter signifies the need for a just and fair rule and Sengol finds mention in several books in Tamil literature, including the Thirukkural. On the religious significance of Sengol, Paramacharya Swami said, Sengol was built keeping in mind the traditions followed during the reign of the Chola Empire and the symbol of Rishabh (Nandi) was installed on it. He said, Sengol is a symbol of religion, Nandi is a symbol of religion. It is a symbol of the protection of Dharma for all times to come.

Thambiran Swamy presented Sengol Nehru as a symbol of transfer of power

In 1947 the operation of the Math was in the hands of Ambalavan Desika Paramacharya Swami and it was decided to build a sengol as a symbol of independence and transfer of power. A delegation of the Math had reached Delhi, which included Sadai Swami alias Kumaraswamy Thambiran, Manika Oduvar and nadhaswaram maestro T N Rajarathinam Pillai. Thambiran Swamy handed over Sengol to Lord Mountbatten, who presented it back to him (Thambiran Swamy). After this, Sengol was taken in a procession to the residence of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru amidst the tunes of traditional music. Here Thambiran Swamy presented Sengol Nehru as a symbol of transfer of power.